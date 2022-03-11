Overview of Dr. Steven Shimoura, MD

Dr. Steven Shimoura, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Shimoura works at Montgomery General Hospital Inc in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.