Overview of Dr. Steven Shoen, MD

Dr. Steven Shoen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Shoen works at Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Associates, LLC in Metuchen, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.