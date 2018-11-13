Dr. Steven Shook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Shook, MD
Dr. Steven Shook, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Shook works at
Dr. Shook's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Shook. When doctors in my area couldn’t diagnose my problem, Dr Shook took one look at an old MRI and immediately and accurately diagnosed my problem. I will forever be thankful to him.
About Dr. Steven Shook, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1326167958
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neuromuscular Medicine
