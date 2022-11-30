Overview of Dr. Steven Shotts, MD

Dr. Steven Shotts, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, Harrison County Hospital and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Shotts works at Advanced ENT and Allergy, PLLC in New Albany, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Ear Ache and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.