Dr. Steven Shwedel, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shwedel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Shwedel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Taylor, MI. They graduated from Emory University Dental School.
Shwedel Dental, 25650 Goddard Rd, Taylor, MI 48180
How was your appointment with Dr. Shwedel?
Excellent customer service! Very capable staff!
Residency: Sinai Hospital of Detroit
Dental School: Emory University Dental School
Dr. Shwedel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shwedel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shwedel works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shwedel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shwedel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shwedel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shwedel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.