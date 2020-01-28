See All Ophthalmologists in Wayne, PA
Dr. Steven Siepser, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Siepser, MD

Dr. Steven Siepser, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Siepser works at Siepser Laser Eyecare - Wayne in Wayne, PA with other offices in Conshohocken, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siepser's Office Locations

    Wayne
    860 E Swedesford Rd, Wayne, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 265-2020
    Aronchick Gastroenterology Inc.
    625 W Ridge Pike Bldg B, Conshohocken, PA 19428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 834-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Jan 28, 2020
    After I had a blunt trauma to my eye, Dr Siepser made time to see me on the Monday before christmas after he was scheduled to leave. His staff also waited for me. He scheduled me for soonest surgery and gave me his cell phone number. He called me both the night before the surgery and the night after. I am happy to say he did a marvelous job repairing my iris. His staff is incredibly accommodating!
    — Jan 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Siepser, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 49 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1891756375
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Med Ctr
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Siepser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siepser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siepser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siepser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siepser has seen patients for Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siepser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Siepser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siepser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siepser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siepser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

