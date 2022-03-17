Overview of Dr. Steven Silver, MD

Dr. Steven Silver, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at Albany Medical Center Ent in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.