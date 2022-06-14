Overview of Dr. Steven Silverman, MD

Dr. Steven Silverman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Steven H. Silverman, MD, Vascular Surgery in Englewood, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.