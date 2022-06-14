See All Vascular Surgeons in Englewood, FL
Dr. Steven Silverman, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.8 (50)
Map Pin Small Englewood, FL
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Silverman, MD

Dr. Steven Silverman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Silverman works at Steven H. Silverman, MD, Vascular Surgery in Englewood, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silverman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven H. Silverman, MD, Vascular Surgery
    601 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 263-8615
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Steven H Silverman MD
    1215 S East Ave Ste 307, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4121
    Monday
    12:30pm - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Steven Silverman, MD
    2800 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 274-4120
  4. 4
    Wound Care Center at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota
    5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 120, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 260-3464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Steven Silverman, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295731396
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shands Hosp/u|Shands Hosp/u|University Of Florida|University of Florida
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Parkland Meml Hosp/U Tex SW
    Residency
    Internship
    • Parkland Hosp/Univ of TX SW MC|Parkland Hosp/Univ of TX SW MC|University Of Texas|University of Texas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

