Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Silverman, MD
Dr. Steven Silverman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Silverman's Office Locations
Steven H. Silverman, MD, Vascular Surgery601 Medical Dr, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 263-8615Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Steven H Silverman MD1215 S East Ave Ste 307, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4121Monday12:30pm - 6:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday12:30pm - 6:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Steven Silverman, MD2800 S Tamiami Trl, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 274-4120
Wound Care Center at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 120, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 260-3464
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Grateful for his amazing hands,brain and heart.
About Dr. Steven Silverman, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295731396
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp/u|Shands Hosp/u|University Of Florida|University of Florida
- Parkland Meml Hosp/U Tex SW
- Parkland Hosp/Univ of TX SW MC|Parkland Hosp/Univ of TX SW MC|University Of Texas|University of Texas
- University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
