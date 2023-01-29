Overview

Dr. Steven Simon, MD is a Dermatologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Simon works at Atlantic Dermatologic Associates Llp in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Howard Beach, NY and Bellmore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.