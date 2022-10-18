See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Steven Simper, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.9 (67)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steven Simper, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They completed their fellowship with Keesler Usaf Med Center|Pennsylvania Hospital

Dr. Simper works at Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians
    1160 E 3900 S Ste 4100, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 268-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Lds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Steven Simper, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174617336
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Keesler Usaf Med Center|Pennsylvania Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Simper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simper works at Rocky Mountain Associated Physicians in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Simper’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Simper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

