Dr. Steven Singer, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Singer, MD
Dr. Steven Singer, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Pediatric ENT Assoc S FL1150 N 35th Ave Ste 395, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 987-5430
Pediatric ENT Assoc S FL2300 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 205, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 987-5430
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Singer since my daughter was 6month she is now 8 years old. He is very caring and personable. He give you instructions on how to care for your child and if you follow them you will be fine. I’m always able to make an appointment when needed and the staff is wonderful. I couldn’t ask for a better Dr.
About Dr. Steven Singer, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356322549
Education & Certifications
- Oto Cons Memphis/Lebonhent
- University of Miami Hospital
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
