Dr. Steven Singleton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Singleton, MD
Dr. Steven Singleton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Singleton works at
Dr. Singleton's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine600 S Main St Ste 2200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 882-2585
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Simply the best sports med doc in the country on pure skills and most caring and compassionate one as well. He saved my knee after four failed procedures w/other surgeons and countless incorrect assessments from other docs when seeking opinions. He was trained by the best, Dr. Steadman, and has carried on his legacy of excellence. The world is better place w/Dr. Singleton in it and practicing medicine.
About Dr. Steven Singleton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437155942
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
