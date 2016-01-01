Dr. Steven Skaggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skaggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Skaggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Skaggs, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in La Grange, KY. They completed their residency with University Louisville School Of Med
Dr. Skaggs works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health La Grange Emergency Care1025 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions (502) 222-3347
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skaggs?
About Dr. Steven Skaggs, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- 1285746933
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville School Of Med
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skaggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skaggs accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skaggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaggs works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaggs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.