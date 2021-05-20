Overview

Dr. Steven Sklar, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hatfield, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery - Iowa and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Sklar works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Hatfield, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.