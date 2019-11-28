Dr. Steven Slikkers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slikkers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Slikkers, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Slikkers, MD
Dr. Steven Slikkers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Slikkers' Office Locations
Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care1221 Sixth St Ste 300, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
Munson Medical Center1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had two surgeries with Dr. Slikkers I requested him the second time because I felt so comfortable with him.
About Dr. Steven Slikkers, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slikkers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slikkers accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slikkers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slikkers has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slikkers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Slikkers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slikkers.
