Overview of Dr. Steven Smith, MD

Dr. Steven Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Smith works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT with other offices in West Hartford, CT and Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.