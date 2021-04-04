Overview of Dr. Steven Smith, MD

Dr. Steven Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Santa Rosa Radiology Medical Group in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.