Dr. Steven Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Smith, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy and Asthma Care, P.C.10125 Verree Rd Ste 106, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Dr Smith & his staff are great people. They really care for the patients.
About Dr. Steven Smith, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1376595876
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.