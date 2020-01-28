Dr. Steven Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Smith, MD
Dr. Steven Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - M.D. and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Steven L. Smith, MD, PA6108 Oakbend Trl # 100, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 989-9529
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Simply put - Dr. Steven L. Smith is the finest physician I've ever been treated by period. You won't find a better doctor or a better man. And his nurse, Angel, is the greatest.
About Dr. Steven Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine - Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - M.D.
- West Texas State University - BS in Chemistry
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
