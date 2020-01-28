See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Steven Smith, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Smith, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Smith, MD

Dr. Steven Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - M.D. and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.

Dr. Smith works at Steven L. Smith, MD, PA in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven L. Smith, MD, PA
    6108 Oakbend Trl # 100, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 989-9529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Neck Pain
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?

    Jan 28, 2020
    Simply put - Dr. Steven L. Smith is the finest physician I've ever been treated by period. You won't find a better doctor or a better man. And his nurse, Angel, is the greatest.
    Donovan S. in Benbrook , TX — Jan 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Smith, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Smith, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Smith to family and friends

    Dr. Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Smith, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598847949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Internal Medicine - Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • West Texas State University - BS in Chemistry
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Steven L. Smith, MD, PA in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Smith, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.