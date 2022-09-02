See All Dermatologists in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Steven Snyder, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (206)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Snyder, MD is a Dermatologist in Owings Mills, MD. They completed their residency with Franklin Square Hospital Center|Medical College of Wisconsin

Dr. Snyder works at Dermatology Laser Center & MediSpa in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Jock Itch and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven B Snyder M D P A
    10220 S Dolfield Rd Ste 110, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 356-0000
    Monday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:15pm - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:15pm - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Jock Itch
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Warts
Jock Itch
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 206 ratings
    Patient Ratings (206)
    5 Star
    (166)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Sep 02, 2022
    I went to Dr. Snyder for a second opinion on a squamous cell carcinoma I have on my forehead. He took the time to explain in great detail what this was, as well as the surgery options and other implications. I've never experienced a physician who was that thorough and informative. His "bedside manner" is extremely pleasant, and his professionalism was also exceptional. He also recommended a highly rated plastic surgeon to perform my surgery. One of the best overall medical visits I've ever had!
    Martin Lattman — Sep 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Snyder, MD
    About Dr. Steven Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578637674
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center|Medical College of Wisconsin
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at Dermatology Laser Center & MediSpa in Owings Mills, MD. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Warts, Jock Itch and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    206 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

