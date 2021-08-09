Dr. Steven Solik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Solik, MD
Dr. Steven Solik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital.
Regional Gastroenterology Associates2609 N Duke St Ste 302, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 317-4090
- Duke Regional Hospital
I had a colon procedure, has been 5 yrs, Dr. Solik is the best physician. i would totally recommend him to my friends and family.
- Rush Presbytarian St. Lukes Med Ctr
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- TRINITY COLLEGE
