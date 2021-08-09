Overview

Dr. Steven Solik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital.



Dr. Solik works at Regional Gastroenterolgy Assocs in Durham, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Gastritis, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.