Dr. Steven Solomon, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Solomon, MD
Dr. Steven Solomon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Solomon's Office Locations
Austin Regional Clinic11111 Research Blvd Ste 475, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 338-8181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am so impressed with Dr. Solomon. I had to switch doctors in the middle of my pregnancy because my previous one was leaving the practice. He explained lab work and charts from the beginning of my pregnancy that the previous doctor had failed to ever share. He is friendly and has a sense of humor. Is fantastic at explaining things and even draws diagrams. There aren’t enough characters on this review to leave a full review of how great a doctor he is.
About Dr. Steven Solomon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1932115292
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
