Overview of Dr. Steven Soltes, MD

Dr. Steven Soltes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Soltes works at STEVEN F SOLTES MD in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.