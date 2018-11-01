Dr. Steven Soltes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soltes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Soltes, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Soltes, MD
Dr. Steven Soltes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Soltes' Office Locations
Steven F. Soltes M.d. Ltd.4400 W 95th St Ste 304, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 422-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional ENT! I cannot emphasize how thorough, professional & kind Dr. Soltes is. Very rare to find a doctor like him.
About Dr. Steven Soltes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
