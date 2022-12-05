Overview

Dr. Steven Spandorfer, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Spandorfer works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Southampton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.