Overview

Dr. Steven Spencer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Spencer works at MDVIP - Katy, Texas in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.