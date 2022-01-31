Overview of Dr. Steven Spitz, MD

Dr. Steven Spitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Spitz works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc Surgery and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.