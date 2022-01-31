Dr. Steven Spitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Spitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Spitz, MD
Dr. Steven Spitz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Calverthealth Medical Center and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. Spitz works at
Dr. Spitz's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
2
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
-
3
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
-
4
Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Atlanta980 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 254-3160
-
5
Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 422-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Calverthealth Medical Center
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spitz?
If you are in need of a neurosurgeon&have the opportunity to be treated by Dr. Spitz, do not hesitate.He is, by far, the best you will find.Not only are his skills second to none, he is the most caring, diligent, & compassionate surgeon I have ever had the privilege to meet. He is my 79-year old Dad's neurosurgeon & he is absolutely incredible! My Dad is not an easy patient, by any definition & his case was very complicated & challenging...every doctor we saw before we met Dr. Spitz were not willing to even try treating him due to his age & issues with his spine.But, Dr. Spitz listened to my Dad & his desires for help & was the first doctor to give him HOPE in years.The way he treated my Dad was so impressive.Dad was able to stand upright for the first time in years.Dad had some complications later, which were not due to anything related to Dr. Spitz's work, but Dr. Spitz rushed to his aid. He made Dad & me feel like Dad was his one & only patient. He's truly incredible.
About Dr. Steven Spitz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1720213895
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spitz works at
Dr. Spitz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Herniated Disc Surgery and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.