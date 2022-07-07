Overview

Dr. Steven Stahle, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Stahle works at US Center For Sports Medicine in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.