Dr. Steven Stahle, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Stahle, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Us Center for Sports Medicine333 S Kirkwood Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 909-1666
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Saw me without an appt. I needed clarification if any ankle or foot was broken or only severely sprained following a multi-directional rotating fall. The doctor ordered the correct imaging exams and said no bones were broken. I asked about any spiral/hairline fracture and he said no. Dr. Stahle's diagnostic imaging clarification justified the trip. It was all good!
About Dr. Steven Stahle, MD
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Baptist Hospital And M C/van
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stahle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stahle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stahle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
