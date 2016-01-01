See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Steven Stanek, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Steven Stanek, MD

Dr. Steven Stanek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Stanek works at Einstein Orthopedics at Center One in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stanek's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Orthopedics at Center One
    9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 827-1500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Stanek, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1164874103
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

