Dr. Steven Stein, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Stein, MD
Dr. Steven Stein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein's Office Locations
Building B1579 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 643-7710
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
Dr. Stein was recommended by a friend over ten years ago. Sine then I have had 3 surgeries and many procedures performed by Dr. Stein. I have referred friends and family to Somerset All have been extremely happy with the results and professionalism of Dr. Stein and his staff. I would not go any place else.
About Dr. Steven Stein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University South Carolina
- Providence Hospital
- Mt Carmel Hospital
- Univ of MI Med Sch
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Stein works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
