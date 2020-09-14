See All Plastic Surgeons in Troy, MI
Dr. Steven Stein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Troy, MI
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Stein, MD

Dr. Steven Stein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.

Dr. Stein works at Somerset Center Plastic Surgery in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Building B
    1579 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 643-7710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Dentofacial Anomalies
Lip Cancer
Skin Cancer
Dentofacial Anomalies
Lip Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Stein, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679671416
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med University South Carolina
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Providence Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Carmel Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at Somerset Center Plastic Surgery in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

