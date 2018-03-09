See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Steven Steiner, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Steiner, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Steiner works at Raleigh Outpatient Center in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riley Hospital for Children At Indiana University Health
    702 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-3774

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Esophageal
Wireless pH Testing
pH Probe
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Wireless pH Testing
pH Probe

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 09, 2018
    Dr Steiner was our second gastroenterologist. He had studied our medical file, (despite it being sent over late) asked good questions, and laid out a plan for additional diagnostics and treatment. Big ego, but kind and knowledgeable. His office staff are unbelievably good - follow up phone calls, making sure diagnostic work and follow up appointments are timely.
    — Mar 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Steven Steiner, MD
    About Dr. Steven Steiner, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ind Univ
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ind Univ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Steiner works at Raleigh Outpatient Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Steiner’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

