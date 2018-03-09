Dr. Steven Steiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Steiner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Steiner, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Steiner works at
Locations
Riley Hospital for Children At Indiana University Health702 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-3774
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Steiner was our second gastroenterologist. He had studied our medical file, (despite it being sent over late) asked good questions, and laid out a plan for additional diagnostics and treatment. Big ego, but kind and knowledgeable. His office staff are unbelievably good - follow up phone calls, making sure diagnostic work and follow up appointments are timely.
About Dr. Steven Steiner, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760413991
Education & Certifications
- Ind Univ
- Ind Univ
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steiner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Steiner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steiner.
