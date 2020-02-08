Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Stern, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
Kentuckiana Center for Better Bone & Joint Health Professional Limited Liability Company100 E Liberty St Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-5836
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Hardin
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
One of the best doctor in the town. Very knowledgeable and focus on details. I would highly recommend
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Stern accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.