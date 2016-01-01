Overview

Dr. Steven Sterzer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Oroville Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.



Dr. Sterzer works at Steven K Sterzer MD Inc in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.