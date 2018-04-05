Dr. Strauss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Strauss, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Strauss, MD
Dr. Steven Strauss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
Eliasson Medical Systems PA9106 Philadelphia Rd Ste 208, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 918-0111
Healthforce Upmc Altoona1414 9Th Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 946-1655
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strauss is a very genuine, kind, and knowledgeable doctor. When I described my symptoms to him, he never once made me feel insecure, or that I was making my symptoms up (unlike my PCP). Dr. Strauss takes his time (doesn't rush me) and is thorough. On a side note, I love that he genuinely takes interest in his patients and doesn't view them as just another dollar sign. We need more doctors like him.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strauss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strauss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strauss works at
Dr. Strauss has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strauss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Strauss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strauss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strauss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strauss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.