Dr. Steven Streit, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Streit, MD
Dr. Steven Streit, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streit's Office Locations
- 1 4710 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 367-5330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Streit has consistently provided the best care to my elderly parents. He is always on target in his diagnoses, is available to us when we have concerns and questions, works with all their specialists, and provides a calm environment when delivering concerning results to them. We could not ask for more from a Primary Care Provider. He is an example of what to expect and we appreciate him greatly. The office is extremely responsive and pleasant to work with.
About Dr. Steven Streit, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Streit has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Streit accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Streit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Streit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Streit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Streit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Streit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.