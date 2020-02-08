Dr. Strength has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Strength, DO
Overview of Dr. Steven Strength, DO
Dr. Steven Strength, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. Strength works at
Dr. Strength's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Primary Care East Frisco5220 W University Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5100
Baylor Scott & White Center for Hernia Surgery - Mckinney5236 W University Dr Ste 2000, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strength is a very caring Professional. He has very good bed side manner, listens, and helps formulate a plan with you for your health. He will hold you accountable and wants to see results but he does it ina way that exhibits concern for your health. He is very candid, compassionate, and one of the best Doctor’s I have been fortunate to go to! He helps with my type 2 Diabetes!
About Dr. Steven Strength, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1518965987
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strength accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strength has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strength works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Strength. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strength.
