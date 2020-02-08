See All Internal Medicine Doctors in McKinney, TX
Dr. Steven Strength, DO

Internal Medicine
3.1 (27)
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Strength, DO

Dr. Steven Strength, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.

Dr. Strength works at Baylor Family Medicine Mckinney in McKinney, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Strength's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Primary Care East Frisco
    5220 W University Dr Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5100
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White Center for Hernia Surgery - Mckinney
    5236 W University Dr Ste 2000, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Medical City Mckinney

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Feb 08, 2020
    Dr. Strength is a very caring Professional. He has very good bed side manner, listens, and helps formulate a plan with you for your health. He will hold you accountable and wants to see results but he does it ina way that exhibits concern for your health. He is very candid, compassionate, and one of the best Doctor’s I have been fortunate to go to! He helps with my type 2 Diabetes!
    Renee — Feb 08, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Strength, DO
    About Dr. Steven Strength, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518965987
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strength has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strength has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Strength works at Baylor Family Medicine Mckinney in McKinney, TX. View the full address on Dr. Strength’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Strength. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strength.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strength, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strength appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

