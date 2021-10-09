Dr. Steven Stryker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stryker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Stryker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Stryker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Marshall Sparberg MD676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1525, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 475-9327
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very honest and compassionate. Talks and listens yo the patients concerns. However, hard to get a hold of. His assistance NEVER returns calls and rarely responds yo emails, even though Dr. Stryker says he is here if questions arise. It's crucial that doctors are there fof those who seek assistance.
About Dr. Steven Stryker, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1760448096
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Northwestern Meml Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stryker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stryker has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stryker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Stryker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stryker.
