Overview

Dr. Steven Stryker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stryker works at Northwestern Surgical Assocs in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

