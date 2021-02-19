See All Cardiologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Steven Stubblefield, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (30)
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Stubblefield, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.

Dr. Stubblefield works at UT Cardiology in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ut-erlanger Cardiology East
    1614 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 553-7600
  2. 2
    Coha
    605 Glenwood Dr Ste 412, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 698-1844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital
  • Hamilton Medical Center
  • Rhea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Chest Pain
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 19, 2021
    I was referred to Dr Stubblefield in 2014 by a friend and colleague. Dr Stubblefield has always been very patient with me and plainly answers all my questions. I have been happy with Sr Stubblefield and his associates, Ernie and Diane. All have been very helpful to me.
    Laura C — Feb 19, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Stubblefield, MD

    • Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • The American College Of Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stubblefield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stubblefield works at UT Cardiology in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Stubblefield’s profile.

    Dr. Stubblefield has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stubblefield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubblefield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubblefield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stubblefield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stubblefield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

