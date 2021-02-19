Dr. Stubblefield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steven Stubblefield, MD
Dr. Steven Stubblefield, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital, Hamilton Medical Center and Rhea Medical Center.
Locations
Ut-erlanger Cardiology East1614 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 101, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 553-7600
Coha605 Glenwood Dr Ste 412, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 698-1844
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Stubblefield in 2014 by a friend and colleague. Dr Stubblefield has always been very patient with me and plainly answers all my questions. I have been happy with Sr Stubblefield and his associates, Ernie and Diane. All have been very helpful to me.
About Dr. Steven Stubblefield, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1255312799
Education & Certifications
- The American College Of Cardiology
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stubblefield has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stubblefield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stubblefield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stubblefield.
