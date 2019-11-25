Dr. Stuchin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Stuchin, MD
Dr. Steven Stuchin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Hospitals301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 598-6708
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Humana
Dr stuchin replaced my hip in 2012 & the results were great. At 63 yo I went back & played organized softball for another 2 years. I am Disappointed he is not at NYU but I will go see him about a hand problem at HSS
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
Dr. Stuchin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuchin has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuchin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuchin.
