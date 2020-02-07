See All Podiatric Surgeons in Bellmore, NY
Dr. Steven Stummer, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.6 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Steven Stummer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.

Dr. Stummer works at Northport Wellness Center in Bellmore, NY with other offices in Melville, NY and Northport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northport Wellness Center
    2631 Merrick Rd Ste 300, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 781-9800
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 12:00pm
    Northport Wellness Center
    1800 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 120, Melville, NY 11747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 293-9540
    Alan P Sherr Dc PC
    220 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 449-1842

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Salvage Surgery Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareConnect
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 07, 2020
    He is a very kind and excellent podiatrist always available when you need him. Thank you Steve
    J Garland — Feb 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Steven Stummer, DPM
    About Dr. Steven Stummer, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1720150774
    • 1720150774
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Roger Williams Hosp-Brown U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

