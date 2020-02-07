Dr. Steven Stummer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stummer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Stummer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Stummer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Bellmore, NY. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Stummer works at
Locations
-
1
Northport Wellness Center2631 Merrick Rd Ste 300, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 781-9800Tuesday10:00am - 12:00pmWednesday10:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Northport Wellness Center1800 Walt Whitman Rd Ste 120, Melville, NY 11747 Directions (631) 293-9540
-
3
Alan P Sherr Dc PC220 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768 Directions (516) 449-1842
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareConnect
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stummer?
He is a very kind and excellent podiatrist always available when you need him. Thank you Steve
About Dr. Steven Stummer, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1720150774
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Hosp-Brown U
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stummer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stummer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stummer works at
Dr. Stummer has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stummer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stummer speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Stummer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stummer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stummer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stummer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.