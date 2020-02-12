Dr. Steven Stylianos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stylianos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Stylianos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Stylianos, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Stylianos works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stylianos?
Dr Stylianos operated on my 1 lb preemie with NEC. He had to respect her small bowel. We expected her to come home with a stoma but he was able to close the stoma before her discharge from the nicu. He is a skilled surgeon, and also kind and compassionate, and knows how to talk to stressed out parents. I am an RN that has worked in the ICUs and operating rooms of world renowned medical centers, and as such have seen my share of excellent surgeons. I put Dr. Stylianos in very high regard and would not hesitate to recommend him to a parent looking for a pediatric surgeon. My daughter just turned 22 last month so this review may be late, but better late than never. Thank you Dr. Stylianos
About Dr. Steven Stylianos, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1427077288
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Boston Chldns Hospital|New England Medical Center|New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stylianos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stylianos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stylianos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stylianos works at
Dr. Stylianos has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stylianos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stylianos speaks Greek.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stylianos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stylianos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stylianos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stylianos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.