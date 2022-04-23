See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Eugene, OR
Dr. Steven Surrett, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Steven Surrett, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Dr. Surrett works at Oregon Medical Group Imaging in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Oregon Medical Group
    600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 242-4220
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • Samaritan Albany General Hospital
  • Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • PacificSource
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 23, 2022
    Dr. Surrett was the 1st pain specialist I had ever been to. He listened intently and asked the kind of questions that you would ask when you truly want to help someone. He found a variety of non-natcotic prescriptions that treated my symptoms. The orthopedic doctors & neurosurgeons had done their job. It was now a matter of controlling the pain. He helped me so much. I was sad when his office closed I am glad to know that he is now seeing patients again.
    About Dr. Steven Surrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811212863
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Upstate Medical University
    Residency
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Internship
    • University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
