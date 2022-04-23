Dr. Steven Surrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Surrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Surrett, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Surrett, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Dr. Surrett works at
Locations
Oregon Medical Group600 COUNTRY CLUB RD, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 242-4220Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Samaritan Albany General Hospital
- Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Surrett was the 1st pain specialist I had ever been to. He listened intently and asked the kind of questions that you would ask when you truly want to help someone. He found a variety of non-natcotic prescriptions that treated my symptoms. The orthopedic doctors & neurosurgeons had done their job. It was now a matter of controlling the pain. He helped me so much. I was sad when his office closed I am glad to know that he is now seeing patients again.
About Dr. Steven Surrett, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1811212863
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Medical University
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Arizona State University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Surrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Surrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Surrett has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Surrett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Surrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Surrett.
