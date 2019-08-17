Dr. Steven Swift, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swift is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Swift, MD
Overview of Dr. Steven Swift, MD
Dr. Steven Swift, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in North Charleston, SC.
Dr. Swift's Office Locations
MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions
MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Women's Health at East Cooper Medical Pavilion1280 Hospital Dr Unit 200, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, excellent bedside manner, personable, excellent patient educator, competent respected by his staff, office well organized and friendly staff.
About Dr. Steven Swift, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swift has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swift accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swift has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swift has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swift on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Swift. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swift.
