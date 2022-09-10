Dr. Steven Swords, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swords is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Swords, DMD
Overview
Dr. Steven Swords, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
North Columbus Dental Care6233 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31909 Directions (706) 539-6759
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MetLife
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had to have a tooth pulled. Dr. Swords' skill and experience made the whole procedure painless. I have been going to Dr. Swords for many years and he does painless work, regardless of the procedure performed.
About Dr. Steven Swords, DMD
- Dentistry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1972526747
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
