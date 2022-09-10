Overview

Dr. Steven Swords, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Swords works at North Columbus Dental Care in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.