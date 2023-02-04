Overview of Dr. Steven Taback, MD

Dr. Steven Taback, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Taback works at Consultants For Lung Diseases in Burbank, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.