Dr. Steven Tan, MD
Dr. Steven Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
- 1 4859 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (310) 801-4181
Best doctor around. Dr. Tan is one of the kindest human being I have ever worked with. For years I had unexplained pain and fatigue. He helped me get my life back. Everyone at the office is great. My only regret is he’s not a general practitioner. I’d have him as my primary. Seriously the best experience ever with a medical doctor and staff.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
