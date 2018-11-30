See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Steven Tan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.8 (10)
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Tan, MD

Dr. Steven Tan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4859 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 801-4181

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 30, 2018
Best doctor around. Dr. Tan is one of the kindest human being I have ever worked with. For years I had unexplained pain and fatigue. He helped me get my life back. Everyone at the office is great. My only regret is he’s not a general practitioner. I’d have him as my primary. Seriously the best experience ever with a medical doctor and staff.
Dar Coletti in Palm Springs/Los Angeles, CA — Nov 30, 2018
About Dr. Steven Tan, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891715033
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

