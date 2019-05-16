Overview of Dr. Steven Taylor, MD

Dr. Steven Taylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Salt Lake in Salt Lake City, UT with other offices in Draper, UT and Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.