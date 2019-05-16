Dr. Steven Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Taylor, MD
Dr. Steven Taylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Salt Lake22 S 900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (385) 515-4872Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Draper756 E 12200 S, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-6030Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Ear, Nose and Throat Center of Utah - Riverton4063 W 12600 S, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (435) 264-6029Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very informative. He walked through the CT scan results with me.
About Dr. Steven Taylor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457648123
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
