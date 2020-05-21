Overview

Dr. Steven Tee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center, Medstar Washington Hospital Center and UM Capital Region Medical Center.



Dr. Tee works at Private Practice Internal Medicine Office in Wailuku, HI with other offices in Hyattsville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.