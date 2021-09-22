Overview of Dr. Steven Teeny, MD

Dr. Steven Teeny, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Teeny works at Puget Sound Orthopaedics in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Auburn, WA and Covington, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.