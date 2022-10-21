See All Plastic Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (42)
Map Pin Small Santa Monica, CA
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD

Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Teitelbaum works at Steven Teitelbaum MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Teitelbaum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Teitelbaum MD Inc
    1301 20th St Ste 350, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 576-3635

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Liposuction

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 42 ratings
Patient Ratings (42)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
Oct 21, 2022
I had a great consultation with Dr. Teitelbaum. I was comfortable during the appointment, and was thoroughly informed about what I can and cannot do, and what I should and should not do.
Jenna P. — Oct 21, 2022
Photo: Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD
About Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 35 years of experience
  • English
  • 1356471882
Education & Certifications

  • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
  • Harvard Beth Israel Hospital
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
  • University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Teitelbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Teitelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Teitelbaum works at Steven Teitelbaum MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Teitelbaum’s profile.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Teitelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teitelbaum.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teitelbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teitelbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

