Overview of Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD

Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Teitelbaum works at Steven Teitelbaum MD Inc in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

