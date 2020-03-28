Overview of Dr. Steven Telian, MD

Dr. Steven Telian, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Telian works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Nerve Sheath Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.