Dr. Steven Telian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Telian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Steven Telian, MD
Dr. Steven Telian, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Telian works at
Dr. Telian's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Medicine1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-8051
-
2
West Ann Arbor Health Center380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (734) 998-7380
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Telian?
I needed a Cochlear Implant and the first doctor that I contacted in the city where I live did not want to explain the process. When I visited Dr. Telian in Ann Arbor where I used to live he entered the office three minutes after the appointment time. He answered all of our questions and after ten minutes my wife and I knew that we could trust him to do the surgery. When I replied yes and would schedule the audiology appointment he called audiology and said he had good news and bad news. The good news is that they just had a cancellation and the bad news was it was in 12 minutes and driving time was 20 minutes. The audiologist was wasting for the two hour test. The surgery took only 90 minutes and I did not even have swelling. That night we went out for dinner with my head all bandaged. Results have been excellent and the CI is positioned where my hair covers the processor.
About Dr. Steven Telian, MD
- Neurotology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972692101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Telian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Telian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Telian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Telian works at
Dr. Telian has seen patients for Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Nerve Sheath Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Telian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.