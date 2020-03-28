See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Steven Telian, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Telian, MD

Neurotology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Steven Telian, MD

Dr. Steven Telian, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Telian works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Nerve Sheath Tumors along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurotology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
Dr. Anh Nguyen-Huynh, MD
3.7 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Telian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Medicine
    1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-8051
  2. 2
    West Ann Arbor Health Center
    380 Parkland Plz, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 998-7380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Nerve Sheath Tumors

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Telian?

    Mar 28, 2020
    I needed a Cochlear Implant and the first doctor that I contacted in the city where I live did not want to explain the process. When I visited Dr. Telian in Ann Arbor where I used to live he entered the office three minutes after the appointment time. He answered all of our questions and after ten minutes my wife and I knew that we could trust him to do the surgery. When I replied yes and would schedule the audiology appointment he called audiology and said he had good news and bad news. The good news is that they just had a cancellation and the bad news was it was in 12 minutes and driving time was 20 minutes. The audiologist was wasting for the two hour test. The surgery took only 90 minutes and I did not even have swelling. That night we went out for dinner with my head all bandaged. Results have been excellent and the CI is positioned where my hair covers the processor.
    Ron Turkett — Mar 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Telian, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Telian, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Telian to family and friends

    Dr. Telian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Telian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Telian, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Telian, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurotology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972692101
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Telian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Telian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Telian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Telian works at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI. View the full address on Dr. Telian’s profile.

    Dr. Telian has seen patients for Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Nerve Sheath Tumors, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Telian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Telian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Telian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Telian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Telian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Telian, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.